PayPal USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.76 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $327.76 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 328,083,103 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 302,884,441.14. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99861088 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $16,727,888.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

