PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
PC Connection Stock Performance
Shares of CNXN opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $70.55.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.51 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
PC Connection Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth $272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
