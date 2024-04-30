PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.51 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth $272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

