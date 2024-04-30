Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 7,923 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. 20,359,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514,031. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

