Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 92,515 Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTBA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $51.89.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.