Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 2.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

