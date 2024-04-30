Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 363,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,116,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

