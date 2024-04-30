Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.34. 1,093,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.53. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

