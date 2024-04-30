Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,479,470. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.88. The stock had a trading volume of 944,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,323. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $422.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

