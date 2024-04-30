Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 13,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

