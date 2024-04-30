PGGM Investments Has $835,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

