Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.