Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is Avory & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for about 2.0% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 893,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

