PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 150.49%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.