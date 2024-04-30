POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PKX stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. POSCO has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.4726 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

