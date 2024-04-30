Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,726,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 4,424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,090.6 days.
Poste Italiane Price Performance
Shares of PITAF stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
