Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,726,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 4,424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,090.6 days.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of PITAF stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

