Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.44.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of POW opened at C$36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.39.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5349398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

