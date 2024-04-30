PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 2.2% of Merlin Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.07. The stock had a trading volume of 318,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,601. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.