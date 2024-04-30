Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Lowered by Analyst

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $281.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

