QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at HSBC

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.68.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

