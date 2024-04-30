Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $144.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.