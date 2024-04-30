Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.36 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $76.36 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

