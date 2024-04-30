Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.56.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 757.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after buying an additional 1,406,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $37,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after buying an additional 355,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

