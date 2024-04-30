Reddit, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 30th (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit’s (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 30th. Reddit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $748,000,000 based on an initial share price of $34.00. During Reddit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 49.20.

NYSE RDDT opened at 46.28 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 12 month low of 37.35 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

