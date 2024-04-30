Regis (RGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 9,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Regis has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

