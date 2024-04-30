Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

