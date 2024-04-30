Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

