Reviewing Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Comercial Português has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A Inter & Co, Inc. 5.01% 4.16% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Comercial Português and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Português 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter & Co, Inc. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Banco Comercial Português.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter & Co, Inc. $1.22 billion 1.84 $60.56 million $0.15 34.40

Inter & Co, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Português.

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. beats Banco Comercial Português on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Comercial Português



Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

About Inter & Co, Inc.



Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. It also provides debt collection, foreign exchange, and financial services, as well as global account digital solution. Its investments segments offers acquisition, sale and custody of securities; structure and distributes securities in the capital market; and operated and manages fund portfolios and other assets. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment provides warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, pension, and consortium products. In addition, it offers inter shop and commerce plus services. Inter & Co, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

