Reviewing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 30.85% 10.06% 8.08% HeartCore Enterprises -19.18% -27.80% -14.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.48 million 2.59 $1.07 million $0.13 9.23 HeartCore Enterprises $21.85 million 0.86 -$4.19 million ($0.19) -4.74

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

