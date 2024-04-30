Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will be posting its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revolve Group Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
