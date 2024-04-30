Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will be posting its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVLV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

