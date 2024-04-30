Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $38.82 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $135,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,728.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 260,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $460,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

