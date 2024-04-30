Roth Mkm Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $172.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $136.13 on Friday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

