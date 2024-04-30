Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.89.
Mullen Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 earnings per share for the current year.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
