Russel Metals (RUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS opened at C$39.50 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$33.38 and a 52-week high of C$47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.80.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

