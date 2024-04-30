Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SB opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

