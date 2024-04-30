Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.74. 261,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

