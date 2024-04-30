SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $241.00. The stock had previously closed at $201.89, but opened at $192.12. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SBA Communications shares last traded at $193.45, with a volume of 325,968 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.15.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average is $222.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

