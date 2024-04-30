Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.