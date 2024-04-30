Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. 334,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,663. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.