Seele-N Hits One Day Trading Volume of $950.72 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 89.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $517,555.43 and approximately $950.72 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,462.59 or 0.99927707 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

