Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $43.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NYSE:ST opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -713.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,647,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 126,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

