Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

