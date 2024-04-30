Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.
Sensata Technologies stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.89.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
