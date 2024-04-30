ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $715.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $758.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.15. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.97 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.