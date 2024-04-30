Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance
Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 5.15 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.89 million, a PE ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.65. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.05 ($0.16).
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
