Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 10.9%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 1,260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 998.4 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of CHKGF opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

