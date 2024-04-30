Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 10.9%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 1,260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 998.4 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of CHKGF opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
About CK Asset
