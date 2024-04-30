Short Interest in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Rises By 9.2%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in DallasNews by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DALN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 17,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,166. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.60. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

