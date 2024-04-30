Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 27.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 85,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

