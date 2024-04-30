Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 27.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
