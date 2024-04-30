Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Drops By 19.7%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Expion360 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Expion360 has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 97.59% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Analysts predict that Expion360 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

