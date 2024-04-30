Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Drops By 14.9%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NWS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,288. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in News by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in News by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

