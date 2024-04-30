Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,074,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,930,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 6.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

