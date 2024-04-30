Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 2,590 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.